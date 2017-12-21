WALK-IN PAYMENTS TO END AT GULF POWER

As reported by Wolfgang Menser

On December 29th of 2017, these Gulf Power offices will no longer be accepting in-person payments: Fort Walton Beach, Niceville, Crestview, Milton, and DeFuniak Springs. As they close these options to pay, others have been created. Gulf Power is now working with Western Union and CheckFreePay to have authorized payment places in Northwest Florida. Places such as Publix, Walgreens, Piggly Wiggly, Winn-Dixie, Dodge stores, Regions Bank, Coastal Bank & Trust, Walmart, and Kmart. Although now there will be a $1.50 service fee when paying this bill. Gulf Power Customer can find the nearest payment place by texting GULFPAY to 40500.