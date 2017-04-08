WALTON BEACHFRONT PROPERTY OWNERS SUE COUNTY OVER CUSTOMARY USE LAW

Fort Panic beachfront property owners Ed and DeLanie Goodwin have filed a lawsuit against Walton County over its customary use law, and it appears the Goodwins have won the first round of the legal battle. Fort Panic beachfront property owners Ed and DeLanie Goodwin have filed a lawsuit against Walton County over its customary use law, and it appears the Goodwins have won the first round of the legal battle.

Walton County attorneys filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit on March 23, but Chief United States District Judge Casey Rodgers denied the motion. Rodgers also ordered Walton County – with 45 days set for discovery – to prove uninterrupted Customary Use of Walton County beaches exists during the 45 days.

However, Rodgers also denied the Goodwin’s request for a Temporary Injunction preventing the county from enforcing the Customary Use ordinance, according to County Attorney Mark Davis.

Should the court, at the end of the 45 days, determine that the county has failed to prove its case against the Goodwins, then the Goodwins – along with all beachfront private property owners – will be entitled to compensation from Walton County for the loss of use of their beachfront.