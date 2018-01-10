WALTON BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONER MEETING

On Tuesday, January 9th, Walton County Board of County Commissioners held their regular meeting at 4:00 p.m., in the Walton County Courthouse Annex Board Room located at 31 Coastal Centre Boulevard, Santa Rosa Beach.

One of the items on the consent agenda that was taken off for discussion was item 10. Item 10 is a Small County Road Assistance Program Grant Agreement with Florida Department of Transporation (FDOT) for the County Road 0605 Resurfacing Project. County Commissioner Melanie Nipper had a conflict of interest with this item, so she could abstain from the vote.

Also, the approval of the Waste Management Expenditure Approval List was taken out to be reviewed so that County Commissioner Bill Chapman could abstain from the vote due to conflict of interest. The Waste Management Expenditure Approval List was approved.

There was a request from Children’s Volunteer Health Network to close both lanes on County Highway 30A from Mystic Cobalt to Wilderness Way. This request was filed for their 2nd Annual Smile Mile and 5k Run between the hours of 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. on May 12th, 2018. The request was approved.

The Coastal Dune Lakes Advisory Board requested the selection of a candidate for the On Lake Position. Laura Talbert was selected and approved. For the North of the Bay position on the Coastal Dune Lakes Advisory Board, Richard Mermer was selected and approved. Debbie Heard was re-elected to serve the On-Lake Position on the Coastal Dune Lakes Advisory Board.

The County Road 30A Resurfacing Project Phase III for County Road 83 to County Road 395 with Midsouth Paving, LLC, was approved.

Tourist Development Council (TDC) was approved to have a public workshop in order to gather public input for the design and amenities at the new Regional Beach Access in Miramar Beach.

The following eight (8) Quasi-Judicial Items were all approved: 1) Seaside Post Office Plat request to replat that post office property, 2) Molbridge LLC major development order for the future land use of general commercial of a 12,000 square feet Storage Office Space, 3) Draper Lake COW major development to construct a temporary 80’ cell tower on wheels for one (1) year, 4) Coast Realty Office Relocation major development order for a 1,885 square feet commercial/office space and the future land use of Village Mixed Use, 5) Forest View Village PUD Amendment major development order to amend the existing 43.24 acre Forest View Village PUD with a future land use of General Commercial, 6) Palmetto Trace Townhomes major development order to develop eight (8) townhomes with the land use of Neighborhood Infill, 7) Lot 28 – South Walton Commerce Park major development order to develop two (2) industrial buildings totaling 11,750 square feet with a future land use of Business Park, and 8) The Shoppes @ Inlet major development application to construct 13,462 square feet of retail space with a future land use of Neighborhood Infill and an Inlet Beach Traditional Neighborhood Plan designation of Neighborhood Commercial with the exception of adding signage preventing semi-trucks from turning onto residential roads and installing a sidewalk at the discussed location.

Following this, the Walton County Board of County Commissioners regular meeting was adjourned.