WALTON CI K9 ‘GYPSY’ AND WCSO TRACK CAR THIEF

Friday morning. Santa Rosa Beach, Fla— A manhunt ends with a suspect behind bars thanks to a multi-agency effortmorning.

Just before 9:30 a.m. Walton County dispatchers received a frantic 911 call from a victim stating his car had been stolen from a gas station in Miramar Beach. Deputies responded to the Circle K at Poinciana Boulevard and Highway 98 and reviewed surveillance video of the suspect.

At 9:42 a Sheriff’s Office Posse member located the vehicle just outside the Tourist Development Council Central Maintenance Facility on South County Highway 83. The suspect had fled the vehicle into the woods. Walton County Sheriff’s Office set up a perimeter and a phone alert was sent to residents and businesses in the surrounding area to lock their doors and be on alert. WCSO AirOne was launched to help search the area from the air and Walton County Correctional K9 Unit was called to assist.

At 12:27 p.m. the suspect, identified as Brandon Allen Maxwell Lockett, was located by K9 “Gypsy” and members of the Walton CI K9 Unit and WCSO.

Lockett was arrested and transported to the Walton County Jail. He is charged with grand theft auto, leaving the scene of a crash, fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, criminal mischief and driving with a suspended license. More charges could be forthcoming.