WALTON CO SO SEEKING INFORMATION ON TWO SUSPECTS

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is currently seeking information on two suspects wanted out of its jurisdiction. The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is currently seeking information on two suspects wanted out of its jurisdiction.

The WCSO is seeking information concerning Francis Marie Johnson, white female, 44, 5-10, 116 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Johnson is wanted on a felony violation of probation warrant for the original charge of fraudulent use of a credit card and forgery of a credit card invoice. She was last seen in Walton County, FL.

The WCSO is also looking for information leading to the whereabouts of James Harlan Pope. Pope is a white male, 5-10, 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He is wanted on a felony violation of probation for the original charge of failure to remit sales tax in excess of $100,000. Pope was last seen in Walton County, FL