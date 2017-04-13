WALTON COMMISSIONERS AGREE TO BUY $5 MILLION IN BEACH PARCELS

Walton County’s Board of County Commissioners, meeting Tuesday in Santa Rosa Beach, approved the purchase of almost $5 million dollars worth of property in Seagrove Beach.

Over the past several months, Walton County has been considering and buying parcels of land for beach access and parking.

At the previous commission meeting, the Tourist Development Director, Jay Tusa brought five parcels to the Board for their consideration. The commissioners requested that the TDC try to negotiate the prices down further and decide which to purchase at the next meeting. Tusa presented the final price for each of the properties and requested the commission to approve and authorize a purchase agreement.







“This actually is good tonight , because as I am negotiating, I think it is the voice of the BCC that needs to be heard and not just me in the room. I have conversations and I am quite candid with people because I have been working with you guys for a year now and I have a pretty good pulse of where y’all are on things,” Tusa said.

The Walton County TDC has a budget of $16 million dollars for parcel purchases. The group plans to continue looking for other properties to use the leftover $10 million dollars.