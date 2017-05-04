WALTON COUNTY ACADEMIC TEAM WINS STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

nd Commissioner’s Academic Challenge in Orlando with 188 points. The Walton County School District Academic Team has won the State Championship in Division 3 of the 32Commissioner’s Academic Challenge in Orlando with 188 points.

Walton County Superintendent of Education Russell Hughes is excited about the team’s accomplishment

In the final competition, team members Sean Brown Malcolm Griffith, Jordan Nichols, Evan Cowie, Kier Teves and Griffon.

Murphy were behind one point after the after the 5-point round, and behind three points after the 15-point round. As a team, they scored more points than any other team in the final competition on the team bonuses.

Additional congratulations go to Evan Cowie, Walton High School, for being selected for the Team Florida Academic Team.

Two of the WCSD Academic Team coaches that traveled to the event with the team, Carla Griffith and Glen Harrison, said it was amazing to see how the team worked together and functioned as a unit.