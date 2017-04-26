Effective May 1, 2017, The Walton County Administration Office will process the sale of all permits. , The Walton County Administration Office will process the sale of all permits. Beach Driving, Launch/Boat Trailer, Charter Fishing Vehicle/Trailer, Disability, Dog on the Beach, and any replacement permits will no longer be processed through the Clerk & Comptroller’s Office. Through April 30, 2017 , the Clerk & Comptroller’s Office can serve you by issuing the following permits: ·

Current Year Vehicle Permits, Disability Driving Permits, New Dog Permits, Replacement Permits for current year Questions? You may speak to a Deputy Clerk at 850-892-8115.