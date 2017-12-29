WALTON COUNTY ANIMAL SHELTER LOOKING FOR DONATIONS

As reported by Wolfgang Menser

Walton County Animal Shelter is looking for donations from the public to keep their animals warm. They already have heated floors. However, the pups and kittins enjoy snuggling up with blankets and towels. That is why Walton County Animal Shelter are looking for donations. To learn more about all of the donations they need, you can call their office at (850)892-8758 or you can visit their Facebook page. All donations can be dropped off at Walton County Animal Shelter. Walton County Animal Services Manager Tina Barker stated, “We have such a caring community their works make a difference.”