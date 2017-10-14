WALTON COUNTY APPLYING FOR BEARWISE GRANT

Living in Florida, bears are a common sight, and they can often be spotted digging through trash cans. That’s why Walton County Commissioners approved to apply for a $60,000 Florida BearWise grant. If awarded, the grant would give money to the county to purchase bear-resistant equipment to help secure trash cans and dumpsters at government buildings and facilities such as parks. This is the first year Walton County has applied to the Fish and Wildlife Commission for the grant, and they have until Monday, October 16th, to submit it.