WALTON COUNTY APPREHENDS HOMICIDE SUSPECT

Sunday, March 4th, at approximately 12:30 p.m., Walton County Sheriff’s Office was called in to assist Covington County Sheriff’s Office along with Alabama Bureau of Investigations, Opp Police Department, and Florala Police Department with a shooting that occurred in the Huddle House parking lot in Florala, Alabama. A BOLO (Be On The Lookout) for the suspect, Philip George Parker, age 24, was issued to neighboring counties. Leads received by Walton County Sheriff’s Office were followed diligently regarding possible locations of Mr. Parker. The location of the tips led to U.S. 331 North heading toward Interstate 10. After a citizen heard the BOLO on a local radio station, they called Walton County Dispatch to inform them that Mr. Parker was heading back north on Highway 85 towards Alabama. As Mr. Parker crossed over into Walton County, he was met by Walton County Sheriff’s Office for a felony traffic stop at County Road 147. Philip George Parker was then taken into custody. He currently resides at Walton County Jail on a $750,000 bond.

