WALTON COUNTY APPROVES BROADBAND FEASIBILITY STUDY

Walton United Broadband Initiative committee met with County Commissioners to clearly define their next step in fixing the technology.

DeFuniak Springs residents are one step closer to having broad connectivity and internet access. Walton County officials authorized a full study to determine how they can bring better service to the area.

“We got permission to do that from the board.This meeting, we defined the scope of what we want to find out broadband wise in Walton County. Who has it, who doesn’t have it, what the cost is, where the wires are laid in the ground and what we can do to improve the services for the citizens of this county,” said Rick Wilson, Walton County Projects and Programs Manager.

Their initiative stemmed from public safety concerns. Officials said they want to bring the county’s connections up to speed.

The committee decided they are going to look into “dig” possibilities which means, during any construction, it would be required for the builders to lay conduit for fibers allowing for connections.

The committee said their goal is to reach 100 percent connectivity and possible free internet.

“We are looking to find a solution to provide internet county wide to our residents. Right not, most of them do not have high speed internet and we want to provide that for them. This feasibility study will hopefully give us a clear path to that end goal,” said Wilson.

Wilson told us they will soon issue requests for qualifications for companies who could conduct the feasibility study for Walton County.