WALTON COUNTY ARREST LOG

Following are the names of those arrested by Walton County Sheriff’s Office from January 8th and January 17th: On January 8th, Daniel Perry Shapiro of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, was arrested for No Florida Driver’s License. On January 10th, Jeffrey Thomas Garrett of Westville, Florida, was arrested for Driving While License Suspended Revoked. On January 11th, Tyler Thomas Goman of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, was arrested for Driving While License Suspended Revoked. On January 12th, Kateryn Jo Nolasco-Pineda of Newark, Delaware, was arrested for No Valid Drivers License; Shon Lee Hartwell of Destin, Florida, was arrested for Attached Tag Not Assigned/No Vehicle Registration; Everardo Tomas Mendes of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, for No Valid Driver’s License. On January 13th, Meghan F Lowry of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, was arrested for Possession Of Marijuana Less Than 20 Grams; Gavin Blakely Jones of Freeport, Florida, for Driving While License Suspended Revoked. On January 14th, Vicente Martinez Hernandez of Samson, Alabama, for No Driver’s License; John Griffin Price of DeFuniak Springs, Florida, for No Driver’s License. On January 17th, Adam Dull of Destin, Florida, was arrested for Petit Theft.

