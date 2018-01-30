WALTON COUNTY ARREST LOG

Walton County Sheriff’s Office just released the criminal arrest log and the arrests are as follows: On January 18th, Amanda Leanne Bedford of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, was arrested for a Safety Belt Violation; Samuel John Hessler of Freeport, Florida, was arrested for Driving While License Suspended Revoked. On January 19th, David Earl Cotton of DeFuniak Springs, Florida, was arrested for Failure to Register Failure. On January 20th, Marcelo Macario of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, was arrested for No Driver’s License. On January 22nd, David Allen Simmons of Crestview, Florida, was arrested for Driving While License Suspended Revoked; Cecil Warren Bowden II of Freeport, Florida, was arrested for Attached Tag Not Assigned. On January 23rd, Michael Antonio Porter of DeFuniak Springs, Florida, was arrested for Possession Of Marijuana Less Than 20 Grams. On January 25th, Samantha Iron Cook of Ponce De Leon, Florida, was arrested for Driving While License Suspended Revoked.

Share This Post







