WALTON COUNTY ARREST LOG

Walton County Sheriff’s Office arrests for January 25th through January 27th includes the following:

Thursday, January 25th: Mark A. Miller of Freeport, Florida, was arrested for Driving While License Suspended Revoked; Maxim Ivanov of Panama City Beach, Florida, was arrested for No Valid Driver’s License.

Friday, January 26th: Miguel M Lopez of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, was arrested for No Valid Driver’s License; Youvani Rosei-Bobadilla of Freeport, Florida, was arrested for No Valid Driver’s License.

Saturday, January 27th: Mariel Rivera Norris of Destin, Florida, was arrested for No Valid Driver’s License; Wayne Allen Norris of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, was arrested for allowing a person to drive with no Driver’s License.