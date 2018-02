WALTON COUNTY ARREST LOG

Walton County Sheriff’s Office released the arrest log for February 1st to February 7th. On February 1st, Elizabeth Denise West of DeFuniak Springs, Florida, was arrested for Driving While License Suspended Revoked. On February 2nd, James D Jackson of Freeport, Florida, was arrested for Possession of Marijuana Less Than 20 Grams; Michael Mclean of Fort Walton Beach, Florida, was arrested for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; Julio Flores Ajendro of Freeport, Florida, was arrested for No Driver’s License; Wayne Alexander Campbell of Niceville, Florida, was arrested for Vehicle Tag not Assigned. On February 3rd, Bobbi Marquette of Bruce, Florida, was arrested for Driving While License Suspended Revoked; Diego Gomez Gomez of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, was arrested for No Driver’s License. On February 4th, Billy Gene Reifschneider of Freeport, Florida, was arrested for Driving While License Suspended Revoked; German Hernandez Ayala of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, was arrested for No Driver’s License. On February 5th, De’Andre L’Darryl Gray of Pensacola, Florida, was arrested for Driving While License Suspended Revoked. On February 6th, Herbert Daniel Mejia-Amaya of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, was arrested for No Valid Driver’s License. On February 7th, John Calvert Holley III of Destin, Florida, was arrested for Driving While License Suspended Revoked; Edxavier T. Martinex of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, was arrested for Retail Theft.

