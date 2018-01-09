WALTON COUNTY ARREST LOG

Walton County Sheriff’s Office just released the criminal arrest log, here are the following arrests on Friday, December 22nd, 2017: Yesica Mabel Soto Reyes, of Freeport, was arrested for No Driver License. On Saturday, December 23rd, 2017: Jesse Austin Mosley, of Santa Rosa Beach, was arrested for Driving While License Suspended or Revoked; Daniel Garcia, of Panama City Beach, was arrested for Driving While License Suspended or Revoked. On Sunday, December 24th, 2017: Zachery B. Rogers, of Panama City, was arrested Possession of Marijuana Less Than 20 Grams; John Clanton Crawford, of Santa Rosa Beach, was arrested for Driving While License Suspend or Revoked. On Wednesday, December 27th, 2017: William Charles Simmons, of Freeport, was arrested for Driving While License Suspended or Revoked; Shane Daniel Hunter, of DeFuniak Springs, was arrested for Driving While License Suspended or Revoked. On Thursday, December 28th, 2017: Jase Alberto Oyuela Martinez, of Fort Walton Beach, was arrested for No Valid Driver License. On Friday, December 29th, 2017: Wanyai Vashuan Henry, of DeFuniak Springs, was arrested for Improper Display of Tag. On Saturday, December 30th, 2017: Mauricio David Curiel Bautista, of Panama City Beach, was arrested for No Driver License. On Monday, January 1st, 2018:Anntwon Morese Harper, of DeFuniak Springs, for No Driver License.

