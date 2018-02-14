WALTON COUNTY BCC MEETING

Tuesday, February 13th, Walton County Board of County Commissioners held there regular meeting at 4:00 p.m., in the South Walton Annex Board Room. On the consent agenda, all the clerk items, administrative items, and agreement/contracts were approved. Under the Waste Management Expenditure Approval List, District 1 County Commissioner Bill Chapman abstained from the vote to approve the EAL list due to Conflict of Interest. The Waste Expenditure EAL was approved. Next County Administrator Larry D. Jones presented the items under Administration and Public Works. In Administration, Walton County Tax Collector Rhonda Skipper was directed to establish a branch office in the city of Freeport to conduct county business; Kokolakis Contracting, Inc. was awarded the bid for the Construction of the New Class I Solid Waste Transfer Station. In Public Works, the Multi-Use Master Plan was approved and a Project Development & Environmental Studies is to begin for 30A. After that, in Finance, Tourist Development Council Executive Director Jay Tusa requested direction for a property located on U.S. Highway 331, South, to be used as a new TDC Facility. The County Commissioners directed Jay Tusa to proceed on the property with due diligence. County Attorney Sidney Noyes requested that the resolution of ballot language regarding Confederate Flag Referendum to be approved and then have authorization for the Chairman to sign the resolution. This request was approved. The request to terminate the contract with Midsouth Paving, LLC. on the Resurfacing Project Phase III from County Road 83 to County Road 395 was approved. District 5 County Commissioner Tony Anderson was directed by the County Commissioners to explore opportunities for Blue Mountain Beach Sidewalk Construction and possible future approval. Under Citizen Requests, Mike Thornton from Seagrove Baptist Church was approved to hold the Helicopter Egg Drop over the Helen McCall Park soccer field on March 10th, 2018. The Scenic Corridor Foundation Presentation of the U.S. Highway 98 and U.S. Highway 331 Scenic Corridor Median Enhancement Plan was approved to be submitted to Florida Department of Transportation. Under the Planning and Development Services, in the Legislative Items, the Farmers Market Ordinance Adoption Hearing for amendment 13.02.00, 13.03.00, and 13.04.00 of the Walton County Land Development Code were approved; the LDC Chapter 7 Tourist Oriented Development Signs Amendment 1st Reading request to allow Walton County Land Development Code to provide the opportunity to participate in the Florida Department of Transportation Oriented Directional Sign Program was approved; Pando SSA request to amend the future land use designation of Conservation Residential 2:1 to Low-Density Residential on 2.5 acres was approved; Nesius SSA request for approval to the change the future land use designation from Conservation Residential 2:1 to Light Industrial on the 9.75 +/- was approved.

