WALTON COUNTY BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS MEETING

Tuesday, January 23rd, at 9:00 a.m., in the DeFuniak Springs Board Room located at 76 North 6th Street, the Walton County Board of County Commissioners held there regular meeting. All items on the consent agenda were approved. Chairman Commission Chairman Bill Chapman abstained from the vote to approve the Waste Management Expenditure Approval List due to a conflict of interest, it was approved. Larry Jones brought up the request to draft and advertise a Request for Qualifications for the following items: Energy Conservation and Savings Measures through a Guaranteed Energy Savings Contract, the Design of a Skate Park to be built in Helen McCall Park. Both were approved with exception of having a Scope of Services provided for each of them. The request to form a Strategic Planning-Steering Committee in order to assist with public input and structure of the County Strategic Plan was approved. The following are to be nominated for the Strategic Planning-Steering Committee: Amy Stoyles, Laurie Hood, Bruce Naylor, Danny Lucas, Juliet Mylon, Dennis Sherwood. The request to begin negotiations with the top-ranked firms for Grant Writer RFQ 018-001 was approved. Lastly by Larry Jones, the request to approve the Scope of Services and advertise for an RFQ for engineering firms to provide CEI services for the construction of the New Transfer Station at the Landfill was approved. From the Public Works for Walton County, a request for Joe Mustachio to resign from the Coastal Dune Lakes Advisory Board and have Cole Taylor fill his spot was approved. Jay Tusa from the Tourist Development Council brought up the appointment of the new county representatives to the Tourist Development Council North Walton Events Committee, the new representatives are as follows: Bruce Naylor for District 1, Butch Lawrence for District 2, Reynolds Henderson for District 3, Caitlyn Tiddly for District 5. The request for approval to produce a land use report for the property located on Driftwood Road was approved. A Public Hearing for Ordinances 86-18 and 98-2 to establish the initial Tourist Development Tax Third Cent Tourist Development Tax was approved. The request to approve the resolution to bring forward $1,068,656.00 for capital improvements at the South Walton Annex and Freeport Business Complex was approved. From the Public Attorney, the request to accept the resignation of John W. Roberts from the Alternate Seat on the Code Enforcement Board was approved. An Executive Session to be held on February 27th, 2018, at 8:30 a.m. to discuss Corie Nidy and James Blain Halderson Vs. Walton County Board of County Commissioners was approved. From Commission Chairman Bill Chapman, the request to assist Westenwood Ranch with site dirt/preparation and 40 loads of clay mix to be hauled to Freeport Sports Park for a Pro Rodeo event to raise funds to help and assist children and young adults with disabilities was approved. District 4 County Commissioner Sara Comander stated that she will not be running again for Walton County Board of County Commissioners District 4. The request to approve and authorize the Chairman to sign a resolution in support of Project Tritan and requesting a waiver of the local financial support be granted as authorized under the Qualified Target Industry Refund Program was approved. The request to adopt by ordinance an amendment of Sections 13.02.00, 13.03.00, and 13.04.00 of the Walton County Land Development Code was approved. The request to approve, by a final order, the major development order application for Beachside Estates Subdivision was approved. The request to approve the final plat of a plat application for the Sanctuary at Seagrove Re-Plat was approved. WZEP-AM 1460 would like to thank District 4 Walton County Commissioner Sara Comander for her extraordinary service to Walton County!

