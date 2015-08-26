WALTON COUNTY BROADBAND INITIATIVE

Thanks to Walton County District 3 Commissioner Sara Comander, high-speed broadband internet service could be just a click away for all of Walton County in the very near future.

Comander has long pushed for better and reliable service touting the need for dependable and reliable service for emergencies, education, medicine and especially economic development. “We have such poor connectivity in county offices,” said Commissioner Comander.

Currently residents are limited to only two providers; Century Link and Brighthouse Networks. And, in many of the outlying areas, that service isn’t available. Residents who want or need internet connectivity must opt for satellite service which is extremely expensive and often as slow, or slower than traditional cable.



Walton County Projects and Programs Manager Rick Wilson says fielding a fiber optic ring countywide is a top priority and well within reach now. Wilson says two companies are currently now running fiber all throughout Florida for the Department of Defense and Verizon, so every Verizon tower is having fiber run to it.



Wilson is passionate about it and plans to harnass the power of municipalities, county schools and private industry to make it happen. Currently, the Walton County School Board, Sheriff’s Office and other agencies are working together to make it happen. Officials say broadband service will bring a host of benefits to government and residents in edcucation, medicine and emergency services.



Wilson said even residents of Darlington, Gaskin, Red Bay and other remote areas would then have access to broadband at a fraction of the cost. The cable will be underground and protected from storms.



Steve Yeager of the Economic Development Alliance told the Defuniak Springs City Council Tuesday night that 86% of businesses surveyed said they would not relocate to an area without broadband – a sober reminder for city and county officials trying to bring jobs and businesses to the area.



However, such an ambitious project isn’t cheap but there is a silver lining. “It will probably cost us a little less than $2 million to do what would normally cost us $30 million to do,” said Commissioner Comander.



Comander says grants could help pay for most of the work thereby reducing the cost even further. The task force will report back to County Commissioners in 45 days