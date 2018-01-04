WALTON COUNTY BURGLARY SUSPECT ARRESTED

As reported by Wolfgang Menser

It was just released that on December 22, 2017, Elden Moshae Boskila, age 14, was extradited to Walton County from George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, Texas, on multiple charges earlier in August and September of 2017. Elden Moshae Boskila along with six (6) others were thought responsible for 50 car burglaries in Walton County. The other six (6) have already been arrested for the vehicle burglaries when Elden Moshae Boskila fled the country to Israel before he could be questioned. Over 20 warrants for Elden Mosae Boskila’s arrest were issued. When Elden Moshae Boskila tried to come back into the country from Israel, he was recognized by Transportation Safety Administration at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, Texas, where he was then taken into custody by Houston Police Department and booked at Harris County Juvenile Probation Department. Elden Moshae Boskila was extradited to Walton County on 44 charges that include: Multiple counts of armed burglary, burglary, and grand theft of a firearm. All the charges that Elden Moshae Boskila received are indeed felonies.