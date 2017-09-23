WALTON COUNTY BUSINESS OWNERS RESPOND TO HIGH FEES

Walton County Tourist Development Council held its annual beach vendor post season meeting.

Brian Kellenberger, the Director of Beach Operations gave an update on how the season went, and heard the concerns of local beach vendors that he can gather and present to the Tourist Development Council, ACCORDING TO A REPORT FILED BY Panama City’s Channel 13.

At the meeting, many of the local business owner’s concerns were in reference to the increases in special event permits and vendor fees that Walton County Commissioners made back in February.

The vendor fee was from 500 dollars to 750 dollars. The cost for a special event permit came on a graduated scale. The previous cost was 50 dollars and it was considered a processing fee, according to the report.

Commissioners changed the special event permits to a minimum of 150 dollars, but the amount depends on the number of people anticipated to be at the event. Kellenberger said the increase in fees are due to an increase in volume on the beaches.

The increase enforces local photographers and wedding planners to pay the same vendor fee as beach rental services if they want to use public beach access points.