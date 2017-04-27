WALTON COUNTY BUYS ADDITIONAL BEACH PROPERTIES

Walton County is moving forward to purchase another beach front piece of property, spending millions of dollars. Many of the homeowners in the area aren’t too thrilled with the purchase. This piece of property could soon be home to 40 public parking spaces. While the Walton County Commissioners are please with their decision to buy the property, surrounding homeowners are not. “I think this is a slippery slope for the county to start ignoring deed restrictions and that property owners all over Walton County should be concerned when the county takes such stands,” according to Kay Minchew, Amalfi Coast Homeowner Association President. Walton County Commissioners have been working with the Tourist Development Council to find and purchase parcels for regional beach access. Many of the surrounding homeowners and residents have concerns with the deed restrictions on the property. “The big concern is the fact that the county can just legally ignore deed restrictions everybody should be concerned about their property,” said Minchew.