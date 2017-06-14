WALTON COUNTY COULD HOUSE ESCAMBIA COUNTY INMATES PAST JUNE 30 DEADLINE

Escambia County officials and the Walton County sheriff are working to find an arrangement to continue housing local inmates in Walton County. Walton County Sheriff Michael Adkinson has suspended his letter that stated the Walton County Jail would only house Escambia County inmates through June 30, according to a spokeswoman for the Walton County sheriff. The two counties are continuing to discuss long-term solutions to address housing inmates, she said. Inmates who were in the Walton County Jail on June 1 will remain in there while Escambia and Walton counties work on an agreement, but no new inmates will be transferred from Escambia County, according to Joy Tsubooka, a spokeswoman for Escambia County. Adkinson notified Escambia County on May 31 that he was ending the arrangement to house Escambia County inmates in Walton County effective June 30. Escambia County has a contract to house approximately 280 inmates in Walton County facilities while it works to build a new jail. The county pays $48 per day, per inmate to Walton County, but after medical and transportation cost are factored in, the cost is closer to $53 per inmate, according to county officials. Officials from Escambia and Walton counties will meet Monday, June 19, to discuss the issue.