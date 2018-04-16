WALTON COUNTY CRASH SHUTS DOWN I-10 FOR MORE THAN AN HOUR

A driver has been cited for careless driving for a crash that shut down I-10 for an hour and 20 minutes. It happened eastbound at mile marker 71 around 8:25 p.m April 14th. The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said the crash was caused by a driver trying to change lanes. The FHP said 28-year-old Joseph Barone of Westville, Florida drove his Ford F-150 into the inside lane and collided into the Toyota Corolla that 60-year-old Rebecca Skinner, of Quincy, Florida, was driving. The impact caused Skinner’s vehicle to collide with a concrete barrier wall. Barone’s vehicle rolled over after he overcorrected, according to the FHP. Barone and his passengers, Barbara Barone, 30, and Joseph Barone, 7, were taken to North Okaloosa Medical Center with minor injuries. Skinner was not hurt. The interstate was shut down as first responders worked the scene.

