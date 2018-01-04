WALTON COUNTY CRIMINAL ARREST LOG

As reported by Wolfgang Menser

Walton County Sheriff’s Office just released the criminal arrest log, the arrests are as follows: Kara Laine Bell of Santa Rosa Beach was arrested for Petit Theft on December 19th, Rosman Adbeci Batres Carrillo of Santa Rosa Beach was arrested for Driving Under the Influence on December 21st, Samuel Joseph Russell of DeFuniak Springs was arrested for failure to register vehicle on December 21st, Martin Romez Ponce of Santa Rosa Beach for no Driver License on December 22nd, and Michael Patrick March of Santa Rosa Beach for an expired temporary tag on December 22nd.