WALTON COUNTY DEPUTY ARRESTED

School Resource Officer Denied Bond

A Walton County Sheriff’s Deputy has been arrested following a domestic violence incident at a church in FWB.

Deputy Aaron Ross Bigham, 30, of DeFuniak Springs, was apprehended by Okaloosa County Deputies Sunday afternoon after his ex-wife called 911 when he allegedly attacked her in the parking lot of Ss. Markella & Demitrios Greek Orthodox Church in Mary Esther. Deputies also took the woman’s cell phone to recover text messages he had sent to her. The couple divorced in February.

According to an Okaloosa County Jail spokesman, the officer is charged with domestic related battery and was denied bond pending an appearance before a judge Monday.

Deputy Bigham is the School Resource Officer at Walton Academy in DeFuniak Springs. Walton County Public Information Officer Corey Dobridnia said Bigham has been placed on administrative leave pending a full criminal and internal affairs investigation.

“Sheriff Adkinson is adamant about taking these charges seriously and holds his officers to the highest professional and personal standards, said Dobridnia.

Deputy Bigham has been employed at the Walton County Sheriff’s Office for just over 2 years.