WALTON COUNTY DEPUTY RELIEVED OF DUTY

As reported by Wolfgang Menser

Tuesday, December 19th, after being made aware of the professional misconduct of a deputy at Walton County Sheriff’s Office, they relieved the deputy of his duty. The agency investigated the incident to determine whether or not the deputy acted in an improper manner. The incident occurred on December 18th, after the deputy called a woman he helped the day before, the 17th, and used his position improperly. The action that the deputy took is far from the professionalism Walton County Sheriff’s Office sets for their employees. The deputy’s badge, weapon, and duties were taken from him, this deputy has only been at Walton County Sheriff’s Office for a year. Walton County Sheriff Michael Adkinson stated, “The position of a Sheriff’s Deputy is held to a higher standard and is one that requires trust. This individual’s blatant disregard of his oath will not be ignored and that is why swift action was taken.”