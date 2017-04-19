WALTON COUNTY DETENTION LIEUTENANT ARRESTED & FIRED FOLLOWING BATTERY CHARGE

With yesterday’s arrest of Walton County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Michael Blizzard, charged with misdemeanor battery following an incident with an inmate over the weekend at the Walton County Jail, the question is being asked, is there an increase of custodial abuse in our jails and prisons. Walton County Sheriff Mike Adkinson acted swift and sure, terminating Blizzard.

However, that was not the case at the Washington County Correctional Institute where five ex-corrections will go to trial in January 2018 for beating a shackled inmate, who has filed a lawsuit and who says in the lawsuit that four inmate deaths at the hands of corrections officers have occurred at the facility.

In Okaloosa County, complaints have been filed of allegeded abuse at the Crestview youth center. There are also reports of alleged beatings administered to inmates by corrections officers at the Okaloosa County Jail. The complaint goes on to say that officers allegedly removed video evidence of said beatings.