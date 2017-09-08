WALTON COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT CONTINUES TO PREPARE FOR IRMA

Even though the hurricane is no where near the Panhandle, Walton County Emergency Management continues to watch the potential path of the storm.

Twice daily, the Emergency Management team participates in conference calls with Governor Scott, the National Hurricane Center and other emergency officials, to get storm updates. As the storm looks like it is potentially shifting east, the Walton County Emergency Management team is still urging residents to be ready.

“That doesn’t mean we are out of the woods. We, in the Panhandle, are cautiously optimistic about what might happen but, we are still looking at the storm as making a potential central peninsula hit. Which means, the entire peninsula will be hit with hurricane force winds,” explained Jeff Goldberg, director of Walton County Emergency Management.