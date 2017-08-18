WALTON COUNTY ENJOYS RECORD TOURISM REVENUE

Tourism is a big industry in the Panhandle, especially for local businesses. As the Sunshine State’s No. 1 industry, tourism continues to rise in Walton County. Tourism numbers are up in Florida and that remains true here in Walton County as the June bed tax numbers are up and show nearly an eleven percent increase. In the past, the Walton County Tourist Development Council was a member of ‘Visit Florida,’ a statewide tourism marketing organization. There were some changes made this spring, as lawmakers cut back on funding the marketing group. That led to statewide concerns on how Visit Florida operates. Visit Florida serves as a source for travel planning to visitors across the globe. The Walton County Tourist Development Council decided to sit this year out but, says the public shouldn’t see much of a difference.

Every month this year has surpassed the previous two years in bed tax revenue and the Tourist Development Council is hoping that continues. So far this year, this brings Walton County’s total revenue collected to $14.2 million. Tourism leaders say even though they have opted out of Visit Florida for now, they will still keep an eye on the changes and could possibly reconsider down the road.