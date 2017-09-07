WALTON COUNTY EOC PREPARES FOR POSSIBILITY OF IRMA

Walton County Emergency Operations Center is hard at work preparing for the possibility of Irma. EOC Director Jeff Goldberg said his team has been having twice-daily phone conferences with state and National Weather Service officials with updates on Irma’s track to keep an eye on if or when they will enact emergency procedures.

“What we’re doing is, we had some meeting with Public Works Department to talk about fuel, to talk about sandbagging because they’ve been getting questions about sandbags. The answer to sandbags is we’re not giving them out right now. The reason is we don’t know where the storm is going,” said Goldberg. Goldberg recommends registering for the county’s alert notifications, so if the storm does come in this direction, you will have the latest emergency information.

“We’re doing proactive messaging,” Goldberg added. “You’ll see updates on our Facebook page multiple times a day letting folks know whats going on with the storm, where they can get preparedness information and what they need to be doing. But right now the biggest thing is to remain calm, watch what’s going on, listen to us.”