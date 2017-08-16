WALTON COUNTY FACES RECYCLING ISSUES

Many say Walton County is a progressive, but when it comes to recycling, it can also be said that it’s behind in the times. And for those living in a beach community, minimizing their impact on the environment could seem like a natural thing to do, but many in Walton County are asking what can you do with your recycled materials? Many say there is an issue in finding a place to take recyclable items, some say they are left with no option other than putting it with the rest of their trash, but say if it was more readily available, they would take the time to properly dispose of their reusable items. But county officials said they are trying their best to provide opportunities for recycling. County officials say they have 30 locations throughout the county and put recycling trailers where ever they can. Waste Management provides the county with a market analysis on recycling to decide whether or not it’s economically viable to spend the time and energy on recycling.