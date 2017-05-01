WALTON COUNTY FIRE RESCUE FIREFIGHTERS GO ABOVE AND BEYOND TO HELP COUNTY RESIDENT

Two members of the WCFR went ‘above and beyond’ Friday in helping a family with a problem. Firefighter/EMT James Whedon and Firefighter/Paramedic Barry Finley helped repair a broken pipe, which led to a water leak in a Walton County resident’s home. Friday, around 5:30 PM, Walton County Fire Rescue received a call in reference to a water leak in a home in Choctaw Beach. Whedon and Finley with Fire Engine 10 responded to the call. When they arrived on scene, they found about an inch of water throughout the house. After further investigation, Whedon and Finley located a broken pipe which led from the hot water heater to the home’s HVAC system. They temporarily fixed the pipe for the home owner and helped clean the water out of the house. We salute you. Thank you, for your service and dedication.