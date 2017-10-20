WALTON COUNTY FIRE RESCUE KNOCKS DOWN RESIDENTIAL FIRE ALONG IDE ARGYLE VOLUNTEERS

Firefighters respond to a residential fire on White Creek Road and discover a fully engulfed structure. Fortunately, no one was home at the time of the blaze. Within minutes of the call at 8:33 pm on October 16th Walton County Fire Rescue crews along with Argyle Volunteer Fire arrived at the home and discovered the fire encompassing about 80% of the structure. Despite the rural and remote location, crews were able to arrive and jump into action quickly, knocking down the heavy flames. No victims were located during a quick search of the home. The owner was not present at the time the fire started. The State Fire Marshals Office is conducting an investigation into the cause of the fire. WCFR would like to extend a big thank you to Walton County Sheriff, Michael A. Adkinson, Jr. and Choctawhatchee Electric Cooperative, Inc. who assisted at the scene.