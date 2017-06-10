WALTON COUNTY FIRE RESCUE TRANSITION CONTINUES UNDER SHERIFF’S DIRECTION

Walton County Fire Rescue is going through some changes. It’s been more than a month since Walton County Sheriff Michael Adkinson took over fire rescue from the county. “We’ve got a lot on the plate that we’re planning on rolling out. It’s taking little steps first,” Fire Chief Russell Beaty said. Now, as he begins his 100-day plan, one of the first steps is bringing each station up to full staff. Beaty said he believes, so far, the transition is going smoothly.

Currently, WCFR is looking to fill nine positions with the hopes of building a ranking system within. Beaty said while there’s a lot of competition for EMS jobs in the surrounding areas, Walton County’s fire district is unique because their firefighters must also have EMS or paramedic certification. Beaty said that moral at the stations has also been noticeably uplifted since the Sheriff has taken over. Fire Chief Beaty said if you are interested in applying for a position with Walton County Fire Rescue, you can apply online or apply in person.