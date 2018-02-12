WALTON COUNTY FLOOD WATCH

The following areas are currently under flood watch throughout Monday, February 12th. Indian Creek Ranch Road along with Crooked Creek Road will be closed. Warning signs are posted for Red Hill Road and Sherwood Road South Jackson Street, Highway 2 and Gus Andrews Road. McKenzie Bridge Road at Clyde Brown Road has barricades in place. Lastly, the intersection of Highway 81, South, and Pusley Hill’s northbound lane has water over it but is still passable. WZEP-AM 1460 urges you strongly to drive cautiously in these weather conditions.

