WALTON COUNTY FREE PASS PROGRAM GRANTED EXTRA FUNDING

Since the beginning of summer, day pass fees for visitors to Walton County state parks have been waived. Back in May, the Walton County Tourism Development Council was granted funding by county commissioners to help foot the bill, which was intended to help alleviate some parking issues throughout South Walton. Since the program began this season, officials said they have maxed out the original $50,000 budget, and have now asked for an additional $35,000 to keep it going until the end of summer. The program was established to run from May 29th through September 4th. The board approved the extra funds.