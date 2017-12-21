WALTON COUNTY HOLIDAY SECURITY CHECKS

As reported by Wolfgang Menser

Walton County Sheriff’s Department announced they will be doing security checks if someone requests them to do so as they are away on holiday vacation. Having these security checks done, while you are away this holiday season, is highly encouraged by the Walton County Sheriff’s Department. All you need to do is call Walton County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at (850)892-8111 request a Deputy to check on your property. The only information you need to give Walton County Sheriff’s Office is whether or not lights will be on during your vacation, vehicles that will be on the property, whether anyone is authorized to go on your property for any reason such as animal care, and an emergency contact name and number. This security check service will only last for a two-week period. The non-emergency number to call at Walton County Sheriff’s Office is (850)892-8111.