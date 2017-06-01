WALTON COUNTY HURRICANE PREP WORKSHOP

June 5, 2017 at 4:00 p.m. , hosted by Walton County Emergency Management. Hurricane season begins today and local citizens are being urged to make plans for yourself and/or your employees to attend a Hurricane Preparedness Public Workshop held at the South Walton Courthouse Annex on, hosted by Walton County Emergency Management.

Some of the topics that will be discussed are:

What does Emergency Management do?

Evacuation decision making process

Public alert and notification – Alert Walton

Re-Entry processes

Questions and answers

This is a great opportunity to learn how the Walton County Emergency Management team prepares for disasters of all types (including storm events) and works with partners in this process. It is important for the EOC team to also understand how you communicate with your guests, customers, clients and employees during crises, and how the Emergency Management team can best communicate situational updates with you. The workshop will be presented by Jeff Goldberg, Director of Walton County Emergency Management.