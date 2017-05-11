WALTON COUNTY INTER-LOCAL AGREEMENT WITH STATE PARKS

The inter-local agreement for the entrance fee program at two state parks in South Walton, were approved, during this week’s Walton County commission meeting.

Chairwoman, Cecilia Jones, was authorized to sign the agreement with Topsail Hill Preserve State Park and Grayton Beach State Park.

This program is projected to alleviate some of the parking issues the current area is facing. Each park will open their gates for visitors and tourist parking and for recreational use.

“This will be our third on this program. It has been very successful. It really opens up opportunities to recreate inside our natural resources here in Walton County and raise some awareness for the state parks,” said Jason Cutshaw, Walton County TDC, director of administration.

Visitors and residents will be able to purchase a day-use only pass at either state park.