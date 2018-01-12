WALTON COUNTY INVESTIGATION LEADS TO ARREST OF WINTER SPRINGS MAN

On Wednesday, January 10th, Walton County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit worked with Seminole County Sheriff’s Office Crimes Against Children Unit to arrest Ian Christopher Hannah, age 33, of Winter Springs. Investigators from Walton County Sheriff’s Office Special Victim Unit conducted an investigation where Ian Christopher Hannah solicited who he believed to be a 13-year-old female. In the conversation of who he believed to be a 13-year-old girl, Mr. Hannah sent internet links to pornography and made many statements of sexual nature and encouraged sexual acts. Walton County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit coordinated with Seminole County Sheriff’s Office to get an arrest warrant for Ian Christopher Hannah. He was arrested and charged with online enticement of a minor, transmission of harmful material to a minor, and using a two-way communication device to facilitate these crimes. Walton County Sheriff’s Office and Seminole County Sheriff’s Office are active members of the North Florida Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Walton County Sheriff’s Office urges parents to be aware of the dangers to their children while they are online. At the time of this report, the investigation is ongoing and more information will be released when it is available.

