WALTON COUNTY LAND DEVELOPMENT CODE CHANGE

Walton County may soon strengthen its broadband connectivity through a proposed policy, called ‘Dig Once.’ During this week’s Walton County Commission meeting, a possible change in the Land Development Code was proposed. The policy will require contractors to bury fiber optic cables and conduit, the first time they break ground, in order to help expand broadband capability. However, the Commissioners said more specifics on the development requirements will be needed, before a decision is made to change the code.

At the next Walton County Commission meeting, commissioners will be presented specific numbers and language for the ‘Dig Once’ policy. That meeting will be held in DeFuniak Springs on June 13th .