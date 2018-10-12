WALTON COUNTY LOCATIONS FOR DONATIONS AND DROP OFF SITES FOR HURRICANE MICHAEL RELIEF

Hurricane Michael made landfall in the Florida Panhandle Wednesday afternoon. Walton County Emergency Management Operations Center has led response efforts since activation on Monday, October 8. As neighbors and friends, we are prepared and proud to be part of the relief effort to offer support to those who need it. Our thoughts and prayers are with our sister counties to the east of Walton County. Here is information for those wanting to help. Below is a list of items needed: Cash is the best donation at this time Florida Disaster Fund: The Florida Disaster Fund is the State of Florida’s official private fund established to assist Florida’s communities as they respond to and recover during times of emergency or disaster. In partnership with the public sector, private sector and other non-governmental organizations, the Florida Disaster Fund support response and recovery activities. To make a one-time donation of $10, text the word DISASTER to 20222 and a one-time donation of $10.00 will be added to your mobile phone bill or deducted from your prepaid balance. To make a one-time donation of $25, text the word DISASTER25 to 20222 and a one-time donation of $25.00 will be added to your mobile phone bill or deducted from your prepaid balance. Batteries, Cleaning Supplies, Paper Goods, Hygiene items and Toiletries (diapers, wipes, pads, tampons, deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrushes, etc.) We would like to urge our citizens to keep their hurricane supplies. Walton County has three official drops off sites that are partnering together to collect donations. If you would like to donate hurricane relief items please drop them off at one of the following locations:

DeFuniak Springs: Southern Choice Properties (1756 Us Highway 90), DeFuniak Springs: Matrix COC (37 State Highway 83), Santa Rosa Beach: Walton Area Chamber Office (63 S. Centre Trail Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459) The Salvation Army will be assisting with the collection and transportation efforts at these official drop off locations.