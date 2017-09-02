WALTON COUNTY LOOKING FOR AFFORDABLE HOUSING

Housing costs have been on the rise in Walton County, making it nearly impossible for low-income families to find a place to live. The County has a program to answer some of the requests. But, county officials say they need the community’s help to answer all of the housing needs. A single sheet of paper could be life changing for a family in Walton County. This voucher offers low-income families an opportunity for stability, a roof over their head and a place to call home. “We serve the low-income families in Walton County, to try and provide housing for them,” said Tom Baker, Walton County Housing Agency Director. The Walton County Housing Agency is a Section 8 Housing, Choice Voucher program. “For a period of two months, they can look for a house in the Walton County area and if the house meets requirements then, we will reach an agreement for a lease for that home and we will pay rent for a period of one year,” explained Baker. Currently, the Walton County Housing Agency has 300 Walton County residents in the program. But, 50 to 100 new families are now in need of housing.