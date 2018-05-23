WALTON COUNTY MAN ARRESTED OVER $22.14

A Walton County man is facing misdemeanor theft charges over goods valued at $22.14. Fort Walton Beach Police arrested 31-year-old Andrew Doyle Keyes after a report of shoplifting at the Family Dollar on Eglin Parkway, Thursday. According to the arrest report, the store manager gave a sworn, written statement that Keyes took several items, including flea medicine, a package of men’s undershirts, and ice pops. Keyes was described as leaving in a white pickup, which the report says helped officers track him down. The report says, Keyes was found in a white truck along with several stolen items.

