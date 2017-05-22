WALTON COUNTY MAN GIVEN LIFE SENTENCE

A Santa Rosa Beach Man accused of attempting to kill his ex-Girlfriend’s Mother has been sentenced to life in prison. 34-year-old Joseph Moll was convicted of attempted first-degree premeditated murder with a deadly weapon as a habitual felony offender charges. According to officials, Moll went to see his ex-girlfriend at her mother’s home in June of last year. When the mother confronted him, they say Moll used a pocket knife to cut her throat. He later confessed to Walton county deputies that he was going for the jugular vein and was going to wait for her to bleed out. The mother was treated and released from a local hospital.