WALTON COUNTY MEDICAL MARIJUANA DISPENSARIES

The Walton County Board of Commissioners is getting closer to regulating medical marijuana dispensaries. This was the second of two public hearings on the proposed ordinance which establishes standards for medical marijuana treatment centers. The medical marijuana ordinance mirrors the county’s alcohol dispensary ordinance. It will limit the locations to specific areas away from schools, churches, or youth organizations. Also, Commissioners added an age restriction to how old a worker must be to obtain a job at a dispensary. In November, Florida voters approved the Florida Marijuana Legalization Initiative, with more than seventy percent support statewide.

County Officials told us, the county’s next step is to be certain their plan is established and to hold the doctors accountable. The Commissioners have yet to set where the dispensaries will be located, but they have decided one will be north of the bay and one will be south. The Walton County Commissioners approved the ordinance today but future revisions as possible.