Walton County ordered to pay $175,000 in legal fees

Walton County was ordered Monday to pay $175,000 in attorney fees racked up by local activist Suzanne Harris in a Sunshine Law case.

The victory for Harris marks the third time she has triumphed over the county since 2009 in cases in which Sunshine Law violations were alleged.

“I have sued them three times, and all three times they accused us of perpetrating fraud on the county, and three times we won and three times they had to pay my attorney’s fees,” Harris said. “Three strikes and you’re out.”

Walton County commissioners will vote for or against accepting the award Dec. 29, according to Matt Gaetz, the attorney who has represented Harris in all of her lawsuits against the county. The vote is likely to be held in executive session.

Gaetz said he had told the county’s attorneys he would settle for $180,000 and they had made a counter offer of $170,000.

“We basically split the difference,” he said.

County attorney Mark Davis declined to comment on the vote date or any other aspect of Monday’s hearing. The office of Bill Warner, who was in court representing the county at the hearing for attorney fees, also had no comment.

Harris sued the county for the first time in 2009, alleging that county officials were systematically destroying public records it was legally required to retain.

The second lawsuit in 2011 alleged the county commission failed to do what was necessary to prevent “the irregular and unlawful activities” surrounding a land deal at Chat Holley Road.

It claimed the county had violated the Sunshine Law by retaining attorney George Ralph Miller outside of a public meeting.

The final lawsuit, also filed in 2011, alleged Miller intentionally prevented Harris from obtaining records she was entitled to. Those records pertained to the Chat Holley land deal.

It was the second lawsuit for which attorney fees were agreed upon Monday. Harris said her legal team had originally offered to settle the lawsuit for an apology from Miller, who has since died, and a promise not to commit further Sunshine Law violations.

The county turned down the offer.

“It’s unbelievable,” Harris said.

Harris said the $175,000 Walton County will be requested to pay is an amount added to the county’s own legal bill of $186,000.

“As a result of this, I hope Walton County will never again approve a contract outside of the Sunshine,” said Gaetz.