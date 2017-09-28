WALTON COUNTY PROPOSES PLAN TO FIX FAILING SEPTIC TANKS

For months, several Freeport residents have been up in arms facing a problem. Homeowners of Brandon Oaks might soon see a change to their sewage and drainage issues, according to a report filed by Panama City’s Channel 13 News. Walton County Staff recommends the Commissioners accept a proposal to be made to Freeport City Council. With direction from the Commissioners, the Council would be authorized to advise residents of the health issue and environmental issues. Then, require mandatory hookup to the City’s sewer system. The proposal also says Freeport can use the money in the developer’s escrow account to go towards the down payment of the installation of the 54 homes. Minor changes will be included in that approved plan is that the focus of the first 90 days should be on the 14 septic tanks that are currently failing.